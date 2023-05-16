Mullaiperiyar dam safe, says 5-member sub-supervisory team

MADURAI: A five member sub-supervisory committee, which comprises officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam in Thekkady on Monday.

The officials inspected the main dam, baby dam, gallery area and water seepage level. During the inspection, the officials analyzed its structural stability. They also checked all thirteen shutters and operated three of them, including R1, V1 and V3.

After inspecting, the committee said the dam is safe. Now, this inspection assumes significance before the expected onset of Southwest monsoon in June and rains are expected to revive in coming days. The committee officials then convened a meeting at Kumily.

Further sources said the subcommittee conducts periodical inspections in the dam to ensure its stability. Earlier, the committee conducted an inspection in the dam on February 1 this year, sources said.