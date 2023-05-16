Meet us more: Traders urge Thennarasu

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has urged the Finance Ministry of the state to convene meetings with the trade representatives of associations, stakeholders and the authorities at regular intervals to address their demands and resolve issues, SVSS Velshankar, president of the Association, said on Tuesday.

The president, along with the members of the Association recently met newly appointed Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu and welcomed him.

Earlier, V Thangapandian, father of the current Finance Minister Thennarasu, resolved lots of issues when he was the Commercial Tax Minister and he would not be forgotten by the trading community of the state, the president said. The long awaited demand for lowering GST on several products still remains unmet.

Goods and Service Tax was implemented by the Union government with a key objective to ensure uniform taxation throughout our country. But, after the implementation, rights of state were snatched, he said.