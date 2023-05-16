Ennum Ezhuthum training to begin for teachers from May 18

CHENNAI: With the Ennum Ezhuthum (literacy and numeracy) scheme being extended for Classes 4 and 5 from academic year 2023-24, the School Education Department (SED) has announced a State-level training programme from May 18 till 20. To facilitate teachers with required knowledge on the scheme, the department has planned a four-level training till June first week.

After children, especially those in primary classes developed a learning gap due to Covid-19 lockdown, the department introduced Ennum Ezhuthum for students of Classes 1, 2 and 3.

The programme received positive response after students showed drastic improvement.

Hence, during the budget session in March, former Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced extending the scheme for Classes 4 and 5.

Hence, after the first term training this week, the second level training will be given on Teaching Learning Material (TLM) from May 19 till May 24.

Subsequently, teachers and resource persons will be given further training in respective district levels from May 25 till May 27 on subjects like English, Tamil, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Lastly, under the first term training, all teachers for Classes 4 and 5 will undergo a three-day training from June 1 till 3.

Speaking about the impact Ennum Ezhuthum scheme had on her students, P Sudhamathi, a teacher at municipal primary school, Kottaimettu street, Nagapattinam said, "The scheme had gradually proved very effective for students, especially learning it using kit. The children have shown improvement in reading, writing and speaking skills overall. Currently, I do not have even a single child uninterested in the learning process as learning is activity-based."

The level of training for students begins from reading and writing in level 1, followed by reading and writing, then speaking and lastly journaling activity for Class 3 students alone. The students as per their learning ability are separated as arumbu, mottu and malar.