Efforts to bring together secular democratic parties to defeat BJP: Yechury

CHENNAI: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that efforts would be taken to bring together all secular democratic parties who are willing to cooperate with each other to defeat the BJP and to save India's Constitution, democracy and civil liberties of the people.

After calling on DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam here, he said that they discussed the Karnataka election and defeat of the BJP. "We also discussed coordination between the secular opposition parties, how to strengthen it further and take on upcoming political battles in the country. A round of assembly election is there in the latter part of the year and then general elections next year. A series of secular opposition parties meeting to happen in the coming days in which we will proceed together," he told reporters.

To another question, Yechury said that talks are already going on between various parties. "There will be efforts to bring together all secular democratic parties who are willing to cooperate with each other to defeat the BJP and to save India's Constitution, democracy and civil liberties of the people. And to create a better India, these communal fascist forces must be defeated," he said.

On the Congress heading the national level alliance, he said that each State according to the concrete situation decision will be taken. "Like in Tamil Nadu, all secular parties have come together under one front. In Karnataka, Congress went alone and managed to defeat the BJP. Each state has its own peculiarity. In Kerala, it will be the CPM led front and Congress led front contest each other which ensures that not even a single BJP MLA gets elected. According to each state tactics would be worked out," he said.

He, however, added that the main issue is to separate BJP from holding the government and state power so that it cannot destroy Constitution, democracy and people's civil liberties.