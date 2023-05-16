Constant traffic changes irk Vellore locals

VELLORE: Changes made to ease traffic movement at the busy Green Circle junction near the new bus stand were withdrawn by Vellore traffic police for unknown reasons.

The junction is a meeting point for Tiruvannamalai and Chittoor highways and four services roads of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Vehicles entering Vellore from Chennai use the service road near a prominent textile showroom to reach the town.

“As this led to snarls repeatedly at the Green Circle, it was decided to reduce the size of the traffic island thereby cutting a passageway through which vehicles from the new bus stand side can be allowed to enter Thottapalayam and vice versa,” a traffic cop said.

While the new arrangement was proceeding smoothly, suddenly three days ago the passageway was blocked using metal barricades with all vehicles again having to go around the traffic junction creating bottlenecks. Similarly, in a bid to reduce accidents, police placed barricades on both sides of the NH near the Naruvi hospital. “Initially the barricades were placed close together resulting in multi-axled semitrailers struggling to negotiate the stretch,” Janakiraman, a resident said.

Only two-wheelers, cars, and buses were able to negotiate the barricades. Finally, the barricades were moved farther apart to ease this problem.

However, this is not the first time that officials have made U-turns on traffic-related decisions. Collector Kumaravel Pandian to ease traffic at Green Circle closed the service road near the textile showroom some time ago till vehicles entering the service road created bottlenecks at the RTO-Collector’s Office junction.

Hence the closed service road was opened partially allowing only two-wheelers, cars, and vans. A constable has been posted to ensure no holdups.