Arson against migrant workers: DIG transfers inspector

COIMBATORE: An inspector in Namakkal has been shunted to a station in Dharmapuri in connection with arson against four migrant workers at a jaggery unit.

DIG C Vijayakumar issued an order to transfer inspector Suresh from Paramthi Vellur station to Palacode in Dharmapuri, while inspector Ravi from that station has been placed in this station.

The shuffling comes in the wake of four migrant workers suffering severe burns in a kerosene attack by miscreants on Saturday past midnight.

It was one among the several incidents allegedly in retaliation for the murder of a 27 year old woman in March.

Though police have arrested a minor, the family members and villagers suspect the role of migrant workers in the crime. Already, two similar incidents of attacks targeting migrant workers were made by the villagers.

Meanwhile, the police continued to maintain heightened vigil and around 13 check posts were set up across the village to thoroughly screen everyone.