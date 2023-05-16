Alleging man died due to delayed treatment, kin block road in Karur

TIRUCHY: Alleging that the delayed treatment killed a man in Karur, the kins resorted to a roadblock on Tuesday demanding action against the doctors who were responsible for it. It is said, Durairaj (48) of Ganapathipalayam in Karur was having a complaint of varicose vein bleeding for the past two years. A few days back, Durairaj had fainted after a heavy blood loss and was taken to a private hospital but his condition deteriorated and was referred to the Karur Medical College hospital. However, he was admitted after long hours of waiting and later he died despite treatment. On Tuesday, his family and relatives blocked the Tiruchy-Karur road. Thanthondrimalai police arrested the protesters and cleared the road.