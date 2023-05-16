48 IAS officers, including Tasmac MD, transferred in TN

CHENNAI: In a second major reshuffle in a week, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred 48 IAS officers in a major rejig.

L Subramanian, MD, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Agriculture and S Visakan posted as MD, Tasmac.

AK Kamal Kishore has been posted as Collector, Chengalpattu vice AR Rahul Nadh.

K Balasubramaniam who was appointed as Collector, Cuddalore has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

M Aarthi replaced K Elambahavath and posted as Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Kavitha Ramu has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

A Annadurai who was appointed as Director of Agriculture has been transferred and posted as Project Director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project and he will hold the post of Project Director, Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor.

Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has been transferred and posted as IG of Registration vice MP Sivanarul. Likewise, TG Vinay has been transferred and posted as Director of Technical Education.