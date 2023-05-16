36-year-old ganja peddler detained under Goondas Act in Madurai

MADURAI: A thirty-six year old man was arrested and detained under the Goondas Act after being charged with peddling ganja and other criminal cases. The accused has been identified as N Palpandi, who resided at MGR Nagar, Kalmedu, Sakkimangalam village of Madurai East taluk, sources said on Tuesday. Alanganallur police in Madurai district have recently filed a case against Palpandi under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and was remanded to judicial custody after being arrested. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad, Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar has ordered to detain him under the Goondas Act, sources said.
