25 pc desilt works over: Collector

Tiruchy: Thanjavur Collector who inspected the ongoing desilt works in the district on Tuesday said that over 25 per cent works have been completed and the entire works would be finished by June 10 ahead of the release of water from Mettur dam.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the works, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said, the desilt works to a length of 1,068 km is underway in the district that would cover A and B canals. “The entire works have been divided into 189 works and they would be concentrated by the Water Resources Department. WhatsApp groups have been formed for each work in which the farmers from the respective region are also included in the group which would make the farmers know about the status of the works,” the Collector said.

Stating that 25 per cent works (251 km length) has been completed, the Collector said, due to the untimely rains, the works were put on hold in the first week of May.