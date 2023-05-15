Two killed, 3 injured as car returning from AP falls into ditch near Ranipet

RANIPET: Two persons, both young women were killed on the spot and three others including the driver were injured when the car in which they were returning to Chennai from Andhra Pradesh went out of control and fell into a roadside ditch near BHEL in Ranipet on Monday. The car was returning from Andhra Pradesh where they had gone to attend a bereavement when the accident occurred. There were five occupants in the car. While Tapas Fathima (15) daughter of Mohammed Salim and Sumaya Fathima (17) daughter of Abdul Razak were killed on the spot, Mohammed Salim, Abdul Razak and driver Vijay (32) were injured. SIPCOT police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Wallajahpet government HQ hospital for post mortem where also the injured were admitted for treatment. Police registered a case and are investigating.