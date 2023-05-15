Spurious liquor death cases: Villupuram SP suspended

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered the suspension of the Villupuram District SP in the Marakanam liquor case.
As per the recent reports, 13 persons have died and several were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts on late Saturday and Sunday.
One incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function and the other took place in Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district.
The deaths attracted censure from the locals, who demanded government action against those who sell spurious liquor.
Earlier, Stalin left for Villupuram to express his condolences to the families of the deceased. DGP C Sylendra Babu also issued orders to conduct a special search operation to trace and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor in the State.
