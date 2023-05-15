Set afire, 4 migrant men battle for life

COIMBATORE: Miscreants attempted to burn alive four migrant workers by pouring kerosene on them, while they were asleep inside a tin-roofed shed at a jaggery unit in Namakkal.

Past midnight on Saturday, the four youths — identified by police as Rakesh (19) from Odisha, and Sukiram (20), Yashwant (19) and Gokul (24) from Chhattisgarh — were sleeping when unidentified men stealthily made their entry through the rear side of their accommodation by removing some temporary structures to execute the daring crime.

“The miscreants emptied kerosene on the four youths and set them on fire before fleeing. On hearing their loud cries, other migrant workers staying in nearby shelters rushed in and doused the fire by pouring water. They were immediately rushed to Karur Government Hospital,” police said.

Of the four victims, Rakesh and Sukiram suffered severe burns and are battling for life. More than 100 migrant workers are employed in the jaggery unit owned by MGR alias Muthusamy.

District Collector Shreya P Singh, West Zone IG R Sudhakar, Salem Range DIG S Rajeswari and Superintendent of Police C Kalaichelvan inspected the scene.

Forensic experts have gathered evidence and a sniffer dog was pressed into service. More than 300 cops were deployed in the area to prevent further untoward incidents, while eight special teams have begun a hunt for the culprits.

Meanwhile, Karur Fast Track Court (FTC) judge Nithya visited the hospital and took statements of the victims undergoing treatment. Police suspect the attack could be by villagers demanding a prompt investigation into the murder of a young woman on March 11.

Though the Jedarpalayam police arrested a 17-year-old teenager on charges of murdering Nithya (27), wife of Vivekanandan, when she had gone herding goats near the forest boundary, the villagers suspected the involvement of more persons and possibly north Indian workers.

In two separate incidents a month ago, the family members of the woman had set fire to tin-roofed houses of north Indian workers, but then none were injured. Six persons were arrested by Jedarpalayam police in this connection. The continuing incidents of attacks targeting migrant workers have escalated tension in the locality.