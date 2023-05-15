Pillaging of Palar continues unabated

VELLORE: The unmitigated and illegal mining of sand from various rivers in the Vellore district has resulted in opposition from the public, especially the village panchayats, who understand the danger they face due to the continued menace.

Though PWD-controlled official quarries are on the Palar River, illegal mining continues in the Malattar in Pernambut and the Kaundanyna river in Gudiyattam. “Where ever river sand is available, illegal mining continues using carts, tipper lorries and tractor trailers. Though public protest and complaints, action is very rarely taken with officials and police in most places being in cahoots with the culprits,” avers a social activist seeking anonymity.

The Palar river is the Vellore district’s lifeline. Having its genesis in the Nandi hills in Karnataka, it crosses Andhra Pradesh and enters Tamil Nadu at Pillur near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district and meanders for about 220 kilometres before entering the sea. It traverses slightly more than 100 kilometres in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts before entering Kancheepuram district. It is also the only Asian river to have sand to a depth of 70 feet. The reason for illegal mining is the increasing demand for sand for construction. For every tonne of cement used, sand needed amounts to nearly 7 to 8 times more. Those in the know reveal that it takes nearly 500 years for sand to form in a river and indiscriminate mining has resulted in the water table across habitations on the river banks dwindling to 1,000 feet affecting both agriculture and drinking water availability. Related problems due to illegal mining include alteration of the riverbed, changes in the river’s course, eroding of banks, deeper river mouth and estuary and intrusion of seawater, he added.

Governed by section (3) of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act 1957 (MMDR Act in short), sand mining is overseen by the PWD. “Though rules say that sand should be mined only to a depth of 3 feet, usually it is mined to nearly 15 feet,” sources revealed.

The high profits involved are the reason why ruling party functionaries get into the act, said a source. Though there were cases reported during the AIADMK regime, now ruling party men are known to openly challenge activists as the share goes to all; right to the top. Recently police said they had filed 80 cases for illegal sand mining, but what is surprising is that only small fry are arrested while the big fish who indulge in illegal mining go scot-free due to their proximity to or being ruling party functionaries.

Public outcry against illegal mining silenced by officialdom