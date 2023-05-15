LS polls need different strategy, says K’taka Cong war room chief

Did you expect Congress to win 135 seats?

Our initial assessment showed that there was a positive vibe and groundswell (in favour of the Congress). So, it was not surprising that we got 135 seats. But, close to the election, though, we downgraded our expectations and gave ourselves 120 plus seats. We knew if there was a wave, it would be much more than that number.

Did your experience as Karnataka cadre officer helped in the new role?

Since I worked here, I know the terrain well. I know the politics. I was able to communicate with the people. In the organisation, I have a good standing. Plus, I was able to help candidates and support them.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extensive campaign, Congress was able to emerge victorious?

If our communication is correct, we will be able to reach out to the people. More often we won’t communicate well. If you don’t communicate then there would be only one option left. It was very evident.

Will Karnataka results be a morale booster for Congress in the run-up to LS polls?

The state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are quite different. The factors based on which people vote for the state and Lok Sabha polls are different. We are aware of it. But, at the same time, working in this election has given us a lot of confidence. We will start working early with a good strategy for the LS election.

Will the Congress be able to fulfil its tall promises, including 200 units free power?

It will certainly be done. Of course, coming to the specific execution part, it will be done as per the situation. But, our commitment to the people is that it will be signed in the first sitting of the state Cabinet.

A lot of chatter comparing you with TN BJP president K Annamalai is on social media. How do you see it?

Such comparisons have no meaning. Annamalai’s chosen path, direction and causes are different from mine. People are doing it. I don’t have anything to comment.

Is there any takeaway for the TNCC from the Karnataka poll results?

There is not much take away for the TN Congress. The TN unit, I think, should start kind of working on our outreach to our own party cadre and people. After my return, I will be working in the party organisation for some time. That is the plan.

Congress has promised to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal. What is the reaction of voters to it?

In my opinion, there is no doubt the Bajrang Dal is a fundamentalist organisation. I don’t think anybody wants violence. There is a difference between an organisation spreading Hindu dharma and one peddling violence in the name of it. When all the fundamentalist organisations are dealt with equally, people don’t have any problems.