Lovelorn teens of Palamedu commit suicide

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, lovelorn teenagers, both school students and classmates, ended their lives after their parents refused to accept their marriage proposal at Palamedu in Madurai district on Monday.

Police sources said the boy and the girl, belonging to the same caste, were studying at the Government Higher Secondary School in Palamedu and had fallen in love. After Class 12th exams, the boy asked his mother, a widow, to arrange for his marriage with his classmate, which she refused.

The dejected boy was found dead in his house and a few hours later, the girl too was found dead near her house. Police said it was a case of suicide and the bodies were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.