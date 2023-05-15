Latest allegations by Jawahar Nesan baseless, TN expert panel reiterates

CHENNAI: The high-level expert committee, which was entrusted to formulate State Education Policy, reiterated that the series of allegations made by former panel member Professor L Jawahar Nesan was baseless and assured the people that it would present the State Education Policy that will be reflecting the concerns.

"Jawahar Nesan, who resigned from the panel, stating major accusations on the committee including that the chairman has been functioning in 'surreptitious and undemocratic way, two bureaucracy is interfering with the functioning of the committee and the committee is moving towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). All the three accusations are baseless,” the committee members said in a statement.

Claiming that the objective of the committee led by the chairman was to create document that ensures that every child especially the marginalised, learns in an environment sans feat, the members said: “We are hoping to address the various issues that plague our educational system".

The committee members said that they are now at a stage of discussing innumerable specific subjects in great detail. "It is essential that we work together as a unit learning from each other's expertise, exchange views and debate without the burden of any distractions,” the members added.

"We stand united with the chairman and assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will present an education policy document to the state government that will be reflecting the concerns of the Tamil Nadu and solutions thereforin the education sector,”the panel member said adding, "we reiterate that this policy will aim at achieving equity in education for all children in the State".