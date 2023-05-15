Guv Ravi interacts with students of Mother Teresa varsity in Kodai

MADURAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday visited a model tribal hut at Mother Teresa Women’s University in Attuvampatti on Kodaikanal hills and met the members of Paliyar tribal community and Devaki, an alumna of the University.

As the Chancellor of State universities, the Governor interacted with the tribal people and asked them about the government facilities they have received so far and also about their further requirements. They replied by saying that only a few of the residents were provided with houses and received good water supply. But most of them claimed that they do not have permanent lands and had to depend on forest lands for their livelihood. As Paliyars were excluded from the list of Scheduled Tribes, they were finding it difficult in getting government jobs and other assistance, the residents said.

Even after completing studies, many children were unable to get proper jobs, they said during the interaction and also handed over a petition to the Governor. The Governor inaugurated the ‘Sir CV Raman’ laboratory in the Department of Physics at the University, established at a cost of Rs 81.35 lakh under the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) project, sources said. The Governor later visited the university library and Gandhi Museum, which served as a monument to the ideology of the Father of the Nation.

Earlier during his interactive session with students, the Governor said Swami Vivekananda, the philosopher, was his role model and advised the younger generation work smart and hard to achieve success in their lives. Earlier the Governor visited the Rose Garden, Kodaikanal Observatory and a few other tourist sites, sources said.