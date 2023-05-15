Free bus service launched from Vembakottai to reach Vijayakarisalkulam ASI expo

MADURAI: To facilitate visitors access to an exhibition of artifacts opened recently at the archaeological site of Vijayakarisalkulam near Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district, a free bus service has been arranged from Vembakottai located 15 km away from Sivakasi.

The archaeological exhibition was inaugurated on Saturday jointly by Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu.

Collector VP Jeyaseelan on Monday said the exhibition would remain open until the end of this month and asked the visitors to make use of the free bus service arranged by the district administration. The exhibition remains open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Collector said the archaeological site of Vijayakarisalkulam, where the first phase of excavation was carried out on March 16 last year, witnessed its first settlers 2,000 years ago,

The visitors viewed the exhibits of artifacts of the Sangam era settlements, cherishing rich ancient Tamil culture. Vijayakarisalkulam was rich in potsherds and other archaeological remains indicating the older generation associated with past human occupations.

As many as 3,254 antique artifacts from early settlers such as cast iron pipe waste lines, beads and other ornaments, including earrings made of baked clay, bangles, rings and conch bangles among others were displayed at the exhibition.

The second phase of excavation at the site commenced on April 6 and during the current phase, 896 artifacts have so far been unearthed, sources said.