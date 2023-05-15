‘File report on spending of environmental compensation’

Chennai: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file a report on using environmental compensation recovered from industries in north Chennai.

While hearing a case on coastal pollution reportedly caused by Manali Petrochemicals, TN Petrochemicals and Kothari Petrochemicals, the NGT noted that the TNPCB had recovered compensation imposed against the industries.

“The TNPCB must also file a report on utilisation of the compensation collected so far and the nature of works taken up,” the order said.

In March 2022, the NGT had disposed of a case against the industries by imposing an interim compensation of Rs 2 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh from the respective petrochemical companies.

Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar of Meenavar Nala Sangam had filed a complaint against the industries and alleged that effluents discharged from the industries to the sea affected marine life thus adversely affecting the livelihood and income of fishermen.