Board exam results for Classes 10 and 11 on May 19

CHENNAI: Board exam results for Classes 10 and 11 to be announced on May 19, announced the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Monday.

The Class 10 results will be released at 10 am on Friday and Class 11 results will be released on the same day at 2 pm. Students can see the results from the websites like www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Students can also procure the results to their phone numbers registered with the school through SMS. Additionally, results can be viewed at the National Informatics Centers (NICs) at the respective district collectorate, its branch offices and at government libraries.

Subsequently, students who will be visiting the schools for getting the results will also be given guidance on pursuing higher education, with details of different kinds of courses and colleges.

The Class 11 exam was attended by 7.88 lakh students in Tamil Nadu from March 14 till April 5. And, for Class 10 about 9.76 lakh students appeared for the exam held from April 6 till 20.

Meanwhile, in the Class 12 results announced on May 8, TN secured 94.03 pass percentage.