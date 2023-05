TIRUCHY: Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan on Monday said that best possible treatment has been provided to the four migrant labourers for their burn injuries and their condition is stable. A special team was formed to nab the culprits who torched the place where they were staying, he added.

Visiting the guest workers at Karur Government Medical College Hospital and consoling them, the Minister told reporters that the injured four migrant labourers- Rakesh (19), Sukhiram (28), Yaswant (18) and Gokul (23) were staying in a makeshift shed near a jaggery unit in Namakkal.

“The injured guest workers were shifted from Namakkal GH to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment and they are being given the best possible treatment along with ventilators. The medical team has been working with the fullest efforts to save their lives and their families were informed about their present condition,” said the Minister.

Confirming that the victims are out of danger, the Minister said, the dean has been instructed to provide the best possible medicines and get the stocks required within 24 hours. While two of them are conscious, two are unconscious and they are being monitored by a team of experts round the clock, he said.

The Labour Minister also assured of proper compensation to the affected persons after consulting with Chief Minister MK Stalin. Meanwhile, a special team has been formed to nab the culprits, he added.

District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar, SP A Sundaravadanam, Additional Labour Welfare Commissioner Jayabalan and others accompanied the Minister.

CPI flays murderous attack on migrant workers

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Monday condemned the murderous attack on four migrant workers at Saralaimedu at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district on May 13. A migrant worker from Odisha and three others from Chhattisgarh sustained burns after unidentified persons set their temporary shed ablaze in a jaggery manufacturing unit in Namakkal district early on Sunday. Four workers had sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the government hospital. “We strongly condemn the attack on the migrant workers,” he said in a statement. The incident comes against the backdrop of locals accusing migrant workers of raping and killing a woman in the district two months ago. “Since the second week of last March, tension has prevailed in the area and some incidents of arson have been reported here and there. The police should have acted more cautiously on this,” Mutharasan said, urging the state government to inquire into the infiltration of political forces creating hate even as the state has been taking measures to ensure the safety of the migrant workers.