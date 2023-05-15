Arappor wants State govt to file complaint against corrupt officials

CHENNAI: Alleging graft worth Rs 17 crore in Udumalaipettai Municipality, Arappor Iyakkam urged the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister KN Nehru to register FIR against the officials concerned. In a representation to the Minister, based on corruption allegations in the municipality, the accounts were re-audited. After the re-audit, the report was sent to the Director of Municipal Administration, Udumalaipettai municipality commissioner and others in July 2021. “Two years after the report was submitted, an FIR is yet to be filed against the concerned officials. Except for an assistant named Kannan, no departmental action or criminal action has been taken against them. They should be investigated after filing FIR and Rs 17 crore should be recovered,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation.