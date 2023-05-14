'Stalin says BJP cannot come to Dravidian soil for his satisfaction'

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is saying for his own satisfaction that BJP cannot come to Dravidian soil.

While addressing the media, "It is normal to win or lose in elections. Nothing can be said about the defeat in Karnataka, DMK has lost many elections in Tamil Nadu. There are BJP legislators in Tamil Nadu. BJP is growing in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Stalin's claim that BJP cannot come to Dravidian soil is his imagination and he is saying this for his own satisfaction."

Earlier after the win of Congress in Karnataka Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that the landmass of the Dravidian family stands clear of BJP.

"The landmass of the Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India," CM Stalin tweeted.