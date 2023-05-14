Officials bundle off bonded labourers on open truck with parottas for dinner

The RDO sent two policemen along with the victims in the lorry. “The policemen got down from the lorry when we reached Ulundurpet,” said Ayappan and added he would never repeat such a grave mistake in his lifetime to be caught in a debt trap and engulfed in bondage. They appealed to the government to help their children to study and to provide housing facilities under a government scheme.

RDO Sivakumar denied that they obtained signatures forcibly and said, “They signed on their own and there is no intention of covering up the bonded labour issue. After conducting a thorough enquiry, we arranged transportation with the help of the brick-kiln owner for the labourers and sent them home. They were unwilling to stay despite us being ready to provide accommodation.”

The official maintained his stand that the labourers, who have been working for more than 15 to 16 hours a day for less wage, are not under bondage.

“There is no compound wall and the labourers are going out to shandy weekly to purchase groceries,” the official said to justify his understanding of the bonded labour system. He further said there 25 other families were staying in the brick kiln and they would hold an enquiry with them.

Labour Minister CV Ganesan told DT Next that he would order a detailed inquiry into the issue and take stern action against the officials, who violated the standard operating procedures in rescuing and rehabilitating bonded labourers