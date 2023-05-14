No spare transformer, not enough staff to rectify faults: EB workers

CHENNAI: When contacted by DT Next about frequent power cuts, EB workers said that shortage of transformers was inevitable during the summer every year. Due to continuous usage of ACs and air coolers in summer, many transformers malfunction often because of the spike in load.

“But we don’t have a spare to replace the faulty one. So the load is passed over to a nearby transformer, which would not be able to bear the additional load. So, quickly, it leads to low voltage supply and fluctuations,” explains a worker.

Lack of a young and robust workforce is another challenge, as there aren’t enough workers who can climb the lamp post or transformer pole to rectify a fault. Most workers are old and afraid to climb even when they carry ladders with them.

It takes more time to correct a fault especially during summer as complaints are high. Sources also said that there’s a staff shortage for taking monthly reading in the suburbs. “In most houses, residents have to note the reading and take photographs and share them with the EB office,” stated a worker.