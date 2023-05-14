No party will change Cauvery, Mekedatu policies: Seeman on K'taka poll results

CHENNAI: As secular anti-BJP parties are spotting a newfound momentum for 2024 Lok Sabha polls following Congress' resounding success in Karnataka assembly elections, Seeman commented there isn't going to be a thaw in the troubled Tamil Nadu-Karnataka relations no matter who wins.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi convenor opined that the people of Karnataka handed a landslide mandate to Congress wanting a change from the five-year old BJP regime.

National parties BJP and Congress will become regional parties when it comes to Karnataka as both the parties will side with the northern riparian state when it comes to Cauvery and Mekedatu issues, he added.