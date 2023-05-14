Lok Adalat disposes of 80,655 cases

CHENNAI: The Lok Adalat that was held across the State on Saturday disposed of 80,655 cases worth Rs 421.70 crores in a day. The sessions were held as directed by Justice R Mahadevan of Madras High Court. For this, the High Court Services Committee constituted four benches at the High Court, said A Nazir Ahamed, member-secretary, Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority. Besides them, 430 benches were constituted at all district and taluk levels covering the entire State. In all, the Adalats disposed of 80,655 cases. This included 1,489 cases related to cheque dishonour disputes, which were settled. These alone came up to Rs 130,88,90,803. Similarly, 1,912 motor accident compensation cases worth Rs 102,00,70,027 were also settled, added the statement.