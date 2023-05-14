K'taka poll results would not have any bearing on LS polls: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the election result of the Karnataka assembly polls would not have a bearing in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls next year.

Speaking to reporters here, Annamalai, who was appointed as co-incharge of BJP’s Karnataka Assembly polls campaign, said that Karnataka people’s love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not reduce and it would be reflected in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

“Congress has got the Janata Dal (Secular)’s vote and hence it won more seats. BJP has retained its vote share,” he claimed. He also added that the BJP would be able to win 26 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka next year.

As he was trolled in social media over the BJP's loss in the polls, he said that BJP has won more seats in Bengaluru where Tamils reside in large numbers and it shows their affection toward Prime Minister.

Earlier, Annamalai congratulated the Congress party for winning the Karnataka election, on Sunday.

"Congrats to @INCKarnataka for getting the people’s mandate in Karnataka. Best wishes for them to deliver on their promises," the TN leader tweeted. He added that it was a great privilege to work along with Karnataka BJP's (@BJP4Karnataka) hardworking cadres and leaders.