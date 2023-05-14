Govt will ensure development: Min

TIRUCHY: The government is committed to ensure all round development in the state and Tiruchy with the support of the officials, said Minister KN Nehru here on Sunday.

Distributing welfare assistance to the beneficiaries in view of the two-year completion of the state government, the Minister said, the DMK is meant for development and thus, the Chief Minister is very particular in ensuring the state tops in every aspect. “The Chief Minister always tells us that he does not want to get the credit of being the best CM, but he will work to make Tamil Nadu as the best state and thus, he has been instructing every Minister to work for development,” Nehru said.

“We will ensure Tiruchy tops in the state in all aspects as there are several schemes on anvil. With the pro-active officials, Tiruchy will achieve this,” assured the Minister.

Earlier, the Minister released the two years achievement souvenir and laid foundation stone for as many as 442 new projects to the tune of Rs 122.60 crore and distributed welfare assistance to as many as 12,734 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 63.36 crore.