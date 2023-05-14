Ensure new courses are eligible for TNPSC exams, demands Anbumani

He added that while hearing a case filed by 7 candidates, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court ordered the government to allow them to write the exam.

"Not only the 7 candidates, who filed the case, but all the candidates should be allowed to participate in the exam. As several thousands of candidates are affected, it is impossible to receive applications from them and allow them to write before May 20," he stated.

He requested the TNPSC to postpone the exam for assistant director (Agriculture) and conduct exams for the remaining two posts. "As per the high court order, applications should be received from all the candidates and ample time should be given to them for preparation, " he said.

He also urged the government to avoid changing the education qualification for the competitive exams that are conducted by the TNPSC.

"Also, while introducing new courses in educational institutions, the government should announce whether the courses are eligible to participate in the TNPSC exams," he demanded.