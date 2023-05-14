Bomb maker loses both hands in accidental blast

TIRUCHY: A notorious man’s hands were severed after a country bomb exploded while making in Mayiladuthurai and he is undergoing treatment in Government Hospital on Sunday.

It is said, D Kalaivanan (40), a resident of Pandaravad at Kalaignar Nagar in Mayiladuthurai, a notorious criminal against whom several cases including murder and attempt to murder were pending across the State, was reportedly making country bombs at the backyard of his house on Saturday night.

While he was making the bombs, one of them exploded all of a sudden in which both his hands were severed. He also sustained injuries in his chest and thigh and was struggling for life.

On hearing the noise, his family members rushed to the spot and rushed him to the Mayiladuthurai GH from where he was referred to Thanjavur Medical College.

Perambur police and SP NS Nisha visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Kalaivanan is a close aide of the notorious criminal Manalmedu Sankar who was killed in an encounter. He was also involved in the murder of the then Tiruvarur DMK District secretary Poondi Kalaiselvan in 2007, the murder of a teacher Neelakandan in 2013, and two more murder cases, and seven attempts to murder cases.