‘Allow Agri MSc holders to take Asst director post test’

CHENNAI: Urging the state to allow all candidates who hold MSc, degrees in agriculture to participate in competitive examination for the post of assistant director (agriculture), PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to ensure that the courses provided in the institutions are eligible for government jobs.

In a statement, he said that an announcement has been made to allow candidates who studied MSc (Agricultural Extension) and MSc (Agriculture Economics) to write TNPSC to be held on May 20 and 21. “Earlier, candidates holding MSc degrees in all streams of Horticulture were allowed to write exams for the post of assistant director (Horticulture).”Allowing only two agriculture courses is concerning and disappointing,” he said.

He added that while hearing a case filed by 7 candidates, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court ordered the government to allow them to write the exam. “Not only the 7 candidates, but all the candidates should be allowed to participate in the exam. As several thousands of candidates are affected, it is impossible to receive applications from them and allow them to write before May 20,” he stated. So, he requested the TNPSC to postpone the exam for assistant director (Agriculture) and conduct exams for the remaining two posts.