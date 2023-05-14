99.43% TN students clear ISC class 12 and 99.98% in ICSE class 10

CHENNAI: In the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 board exam, Tamil Nadu has recorded a pass percentage of 99.43. While for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 board, the State registered 99.98 pass percentage.

According to the results released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), New Delhi on Sunday evening, students from 110 ICSE schools and 67 ISC schools appeared for the exam from TN.

In ISC, an overall 2,623 students appeared for class 12 exam, including 1,228 girls. Of them, 1,224 girls cleared the exam, securing a 99.67 percentage result and 1,384 boys passed the exam, recording 99.21 percentage.

As per CISCE, the ISC exam was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 are Indian languages and three are foreign languages and one a classical language.

Likewise, in the case of ICSE class 10 exams, 5,233 appeared for the exam, including 2,416 girls. Boys secured 100 percent results, while girls managed to score 99.96 pass percentage.

Subsequently, for ICSE, the exams were held in 63 written subjects of which 21 are Indian languages and 14 are foreign languages and two classical languages.