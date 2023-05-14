5-member gang hacks youth to death in Madurai

MADURAI: A twenty-two year old youth was allegedly murdered in broad daylight by an armed gang in Madurai on Sunday. The incident occurred in a street near South Gate. The deceased victim has been identified as V Anandakumar, a resident of Solaialagupuram, sources said.

The South Gate police rushed to the spot, inspected the scene of crime and held enquiries. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Anandakumar was a victim of revenge killing. The gang of five with intimidating weapons including machetes after following his movements, intercepted the victim, who travelled in a bike.

Subsequently, the victim managed to run away from the gang, who chased him down and hacked him to death. The victim succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Further sources said Anandakumar was the intended target of a group, which developed enmity with him during the Chithirai festival in Madurai this month, after a group led by Anandakumar created a problem. It all resulted in his murder, sources said. Based on a complaint, the South Gate police have filed a case.

Investigation is underway.