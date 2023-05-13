Vellore police step up action against illegal sand mining; 80 cases filed

VELLORE: Continuing their action against illegal sand mining, police have filed 80 cases in the current year as per information from police officials. The police action resulted in the seizure of 89 vehicles including 6 lorries, a JCB, 14 tractors and 49 bullock carts, police said. They added that a total of 37 units of sand was also recovered following the seizure of the vehicles.

On Saturday, police arrested one person each in Melpadi and Virudampattu police station limits for illegally mining sand in the Palar river bed. While 2 tractors were seized in Melpadi, a bullock cart was seized in the Virudampattu case, they added. Those persisting in illegal sand mining would be booked under the Goondas Act, a senior police official said.