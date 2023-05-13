TN engineering enrolment crosses 1 lakh

CHENNAI: With engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu picking up momentum, number of applicants seeking engineerng seats in various colleges in Tamil Nadu has crossed one lakh mark.

The online registration started on May 5 for students seeking engineering seats in colleges across the State. On day one, a total of 8,668 applications were received.

Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman said as on May 13, 6pm as many as 1,00,066 students have enrolled to get engineering seats.

Stating that this year the total number of applications is expected to cross 3 lakh compared to previous year's figure of 2.7 lakh enrolment, the official said of the total about one lakh enrollment this year till now a total of 53,563 have paid the registration fees and 21,828 have uploaded the certificates.

Another senior official from DOTE said this year also most of the students likely prefer to pursue various courses in Anna University and its department colleges.

According to the official, Anna University has four campuses, 13 constituent colleges and three regional campuses situated in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

"Last year several students were interested in doing Mechanical and Civil engineering courses in Anna University despite those courses not much preferred by the younger generation," he added.

The DOTE official said that most of the students preferring Anna University since the institution have 20th among the Indian universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in overall category that includes both engineering and architecture. "Anna University has been placed between 551-560 worldwide and ranked 185th at Asia level,” he added.

However, the official said that students can also choose other colleges that were affiliated to Anna University by seeking the performance of the institution in 2022, which will be hosted in the admission portal.

Pointing out that the last date for online registration will be on June 4, the official said that the random number will be assigned on June 5. "The rank list will be published on July 12,”he said adding that the counselling will begin from August 2 with special reservation candidates will be called before the students falling under the general category.