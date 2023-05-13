The rise of psychologist Rajaa
CHENNAI: People who have doubts about the pressure a highly-demanding department like industries could impose on newly appointed Minister TRB Rajaa need not bother much. If nerves and expertise are something they are concerned about, then, that is something debutant Rajaa has plenty.
Rajaa, whose profession is agriculture and real estate on paper, holds a PhD in counselling psychology and management (inter-disciplinary). A post graduate in Psychology from the University of Madras, Rajaa must have adequately learnt the pulls and pressures of politics from his father cum MP TR Baalu.
Elected from Mannargudi in Thanjavur in 2011, 2016 and 2021, Rajaa also has an understanding of the intricate workings of the ministries, thanks to his current stint as the member of the State Planning Commission besides being a member of the Public Accounts Committee, Public Enterprises Committee and Estimates Committee of the State Legislative Assembly. He has also been a senate member of the University of Madras and serving member of the senate of Thanjavur Tamil University.
Rajaa has a few alleged firsts to his credit like establishing a 24x7 helpline for his constituency voters to reach out to him.
He is also credited for doing his bit to ensure that Cauvery-Vadavaru irrigation reached the tail end farmers in the Delta region and addressing the fast delivery of crop insurance benefits.
Personally, he takes pride for working on the field for 42 continuous days during the devastating Cyclone Gaja.
An active member of social media, he would also be identified better in the DMK party circles for the Twitter spaces events he organised as the secretary of DMK IT wing.
