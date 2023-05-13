The rise of psychologist Rajaa

Elected from Mannargudi in Thanjavur in 2011, 2016 and 2021, Rajaa also has an understanding of the intricate workings of the ministries, thanks to his current stint as the member of the State Planning Commission besides being a member of the Public Accounts Committee, Public Enterprises Committee and Estimates Committee of the State Legislative Assembly. He has also been a senate member of the University of Madras and serving member of the senate of Thanjavur Tamil University.