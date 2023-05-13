Secure release of TN fishermen held in Kavaratti: Kin

The fishermen in detention were helpless forcing the families contact INFIDET and its president P Justin Antony and requested Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Fisheries Minister, and Kanniyakumari Collector to help them release along with the boat. Those fishermen ventured into the sea off Thengapattanam harbour on April 16 by a mechanized boat, ‘Grace’, Antony said on Saturday. But when they were engaged in deep sea fishing on May 6, the boat with seven fishermen was detained by the Kavaratti authorities. While Sesadimai, the boat sailor and Siluvayyan belong to Chinnathurai in Kanniyakumari, Praveenkumar and Arunkumar are from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam.