TamilNadu

RPF cop rescues man who fell off train in Salem

It was first the man’s wife, who jumped off the Bengaluru-Nagercoil Express train as it began to chug off after a halt at Salem junction on Friday night.
screenshot from the video
screenshot from the video
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a man who slipped into the space between the platform and the moving train at Salem junction.

“Soon, her husband too alighted from the moving train. However he lost balance and fell into the gap between the platform and train.

On noticing this, Ajith, a RPF constable acted swiftly and pulled the passenger out of danger by risking his own life,” said a railway official.

The couple sustained minor injuries and administered first aid. They were also counseled against indulging in such unsafe practices. The passengers and railway officials appreciated the cop for his act of bravery.

