Karnataka results: BJP to lose bargain power in TN for LS polls?

CHENNAI: The thumping victory of the Congress party against BJP in Karnataka would have a butterfly effect in the far off Tamil Nadu. It would further dent the fortune of the saffron party and limit its bargaining power with its ally, AIADMK, in the 2024 elections.

Apart from this, it would also have political importance to BJP state president K Annamalai, who was the co-incharge of Karnataka Assembly polls. The BJP has been reduced to 65 seats on the May 10 Assembly polls as against its victory of 104 seats in the last polls, while Congress romped home in 136 seats, 23 seats extra than the simple majority of 113 in 224 seat Assembly.

This vividly exhibits that the neutral voters and common man categorically rejected the BJP's divisive politics, resulting in the defeat of several prominent BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu incharge and national general secretary of the party CT Ravi.

"Most importantly, state BJP leader Annamalai will lose his clout within and outside the party. He was incharge of around 88 seats, but the party lost more than 60% of seats. It will also have a direct impact on his image in Karnataka," said senior leader in the party, preferrying anonymity.

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister opined the same and continued that the saffron party would lose its "bargain power" in the forthcoming LS polls. The party leadership would dig its heel on allocation of seats in the alliance and show their place. "We are not keen to give them more than five seats though they are pushing for more seats. Now, they have no face to put forth their demand. I hope Annamalai will stop bragging about their party," said the former minister, who is close to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Political critic and senior journalist Tharasu Shyam said that the saffron party had performed badly in their stronghold. Though they won the maximum number of seats in Coastal Karnataka, the winning margin was minimal. This destroyed the myth that BJP was " "invincible", besides divulging that the common man does not subscribe to the "hate politics". So, the people hand down a heavy defeat to the ruling party at the centre. "All these days, Modi-Shah looked at the trio -B L Santhosh (BJP organising secretary), C T Ravi and Annamalai - as big leaders from South India. Now, they will start doubting them and develop disbelief in the trio. Annamalai's image, in particular, gets a beating very badly," said Shyam.

Kolahala Srenivaas, another political critic, said the Karnataka poll results will put an end to the idea of going alone LS polls in TN. "It is a big blow for the TN BJP, while AIADMK leadership will take advantage of it when it comes to seat sharing," he added.