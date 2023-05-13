Jawahar Nesan denies charges of TN edu policy panel chief

CHENNAI: Professor L. Jawahar Nesan, who was the convenor of the expert committee for formulating state education policy, on Saturday refused the charges made by charmain Justice D Murugesan saying that the latter had delayed in the formation of the subcommittee.

"The claims leveled against me by the chairman regarding the formation of subcommittees and my convenorship are false and full of lies,” Jawahar said.

He alleged that had the chairman allowed the formation of the subcommittees during the early days of the high-level committee as approved and repeatedly requested, the outcome of the subcommittees would have been achieved much earlier than now.

"The 'problem statement' which connects all the dots that interconnect the social, economic, cultural, and political dimensions of education in relation to the conditions, problems, questions, and challenges that are peculiar to Tamil Nadu, has become a source document for the subcommittees to investigate the issues further,” he claimed.

He said that however, the chairman had delayed the formation of the subcommittees even after my repeated urge for it right from the very first meeting of the high-level committee held on June 15, 2023.

"As a common man I raised above all suppressions, violations, threat, and discriminations perpetrated by both the chairman and the concerned IAS officer in this assignment only to ensure that my fellow citizens and lovable Tamil people get justice – a just education policy – but at the cost of my peace, career, family and social life. I will continue to do so until the goals are met,” he added.