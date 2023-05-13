IAS officers rejig: Udhayachandran new Finance secy, Muruganandham now Stalin's first secy

CHENNAI: Major changes took place in Tamil Nadu's bureaucracy with top officers getting reshuffled on Saturday.

In an official notification, Muruganandham IAS became the First Secretary while previously holding the Additional Chief Secretary post and Finance Department's Secretary.

The Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Udhayachandran IAS, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Finance Department.

Among the other major changes, J Radhakrishnan IAS has been posted as Greater Chennai Corporation's Commissioner, while his predecessor Gagandeep Singh Bedi IAS has been posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department. P Senthilkumar IAS becomes the Principal Secretary to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Amudha IAS has been posted as Principal Secretary to Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

Phanindra Reddy IAS has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Transport Department. Manivasan IAS becomes Principal Secretary to Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department. Chandra Mohan IAS has been posted as Public Works Department's Principal Secretary.

The reshuffle comes at the heels of Cabinet change.