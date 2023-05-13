DMK celebrates Congress’ victory in Karnataka

BJP cleared off Dravidian landmass: Stalin

Congratulating the Indian National Congress for its spectacular victory in Karnataka, Stalin said, "The landmass of the Dravidian family stands clear of the BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and Constitutional values in India."

Citing Rahul Gandhi's disqualification among a variety of reasons for the Congress victory, Stalin said, "The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi and rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the#KannadigaPride by teaching a befitting lesson to the BJP's vindictive politics."

"The people of Karnataka have shown doors to the divisive and hateful forces who wanted to shake the fundamentals of the Constitution, tweeted state sports minister Udhayandhi Stalin who also wished AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

DMK deputy general secretary cum Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, "This is not just a victory for the state, but also a promise of change across the nation tomorrow. The outcome resonates as a beacon of hope for those who believe in secular forces."