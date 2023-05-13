‘Can’t take this more’: 5 families under bondage in brick-kiln send SOS

Aiming to get rid of the evil of bonded labour system by 2030, the State government formulated an action plan and standard operating procedure (SOP) for rescue, release and rehabilitate bonded labour. However, as the experience of 25 people, including children, from eight families show, these plans remain only on paper.

On April 10, a team of revenue officials rescued these 25 people, all hailing from Irula community, from a brick kiln in Dindigul. Though the victims thought their ordeal was over, there was little for them to cheer about.

After being rescued, they were ferried like cattle in a mini-van to the Palani bus stand. They were not issued release certificates nor provided financial assistance of Rs 30,000 under the Central Sector Scheme that should be paid to each victim within 24 hours of rescue. Though these are two key points in the SOP, the officials disregarded them.

“We were not even allowed to take our belongings. They gave Rs 800 for each family for travel expenses and forced us to take a bus from Palani to Villupuram,” said S Chithra, one of those rescued from the brick kiln. “The officials who came to the brick kiln to inquire forcibly obtained our signature in a letter, which stated that we are not bonded labourers. It said we are leaving the kiln on their own,” she added.

Kamala, another rescued bonded labourer, alleged that the person accompanying the women officials assaulted her husband and relatives when they questioned the move to collect their signatures.

The last six months in the kiln owned by one Karthickeyan of Dharapuram was traumatising, said K Kamala of Chithilingam Madam in Villupuram. “We never thought we would have to endure so much physical and mental suffering. We had to work without taking leave, and if we ask for a break even for health issues, we had to be prepared for a volley of verbal abuse,” said Kamala, who had sought SHRC’s intervention. They were made to stay in makeshift tents and dilapidated structures that neither gave relief from rain nor the scorching sun.

The agent paid an advance of around Rs 60,000 per couple, and Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for adults, for a one-year contract. “The officials did not follow the SOP in rescuing the bonded labourers. The RDO did not visit the site to conduct inquiry with the victims, which is a clear violation. We have taken up the issue with the higher authorities,” said K Krishnan, convenor of National Adivasi Solidarity.

When DT Next contacted Palani RDO S Sivakumar, he denied that these 25 people were bonded labourers. “We received a complaint from the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) regarding a similar case. We will submit a report to the commission.” When asked whether he visited the kiln while rescuing the people, he refused to give a clear answer and abruptly cut the call.