‘Can’t take this more’: 5 families under bondage in brick-kiln send SOS
CHENNAI: “We’re not allowed to go out of this chamber... the owner is threatening us... can’t endure the pain of working long hours without a break any more. Please get the government to free us,” K Ayyappan, of Anguchettipalayam in Cuddalore, told DT Next over the phone. He was among the five Irula families allegedly held captive by a brick-kiln owner in Dindigul’s Palani taluk.
The SOS from Ayyappan revealed that 23 persons, including 11 children, are among those held captive in Akkamanaickenpudur brickkiln. They mustered the courage to seek help after a couple of families walked out two weeks ago after their relatives alerted the officials.
“We informed Palani DRO of their suffering in the brick-kiln a couple of days ago. But no action has been taken. We have also brought the issue to the knowledge of the State Human Rights Commission,” said M Muthukkannan, Villupuram district vigilance committee and district coordinator of the National Adivasi Solidarity Council (NASC).
“I was promised Rs 1,000 wages for making 1,000 bricks, apart from sending my children to school. But the owner neither gave the promised wages nor allowed my children to study. Now, my children are working with us,” said Ayyappan, who received an advance of Rs 65,000 two years ago.
He said they were under the constant watch of their owner and his local employers and are not even allowed to attend the nature calls. “We fear for our safety as the owner was infuriated ever since we sought the help of our relatives,” he bemoaned adding they are forced to work for no less than 16 hours a day.
“Except for my three kids, the other kids are forced to work. My children are also forced to work after returning from school,” said Prakash, who has been working with his wife Kamala. She was forced to work within two months after delivering her fifth child.
“I got Rs 1 lakh as advance and worked for eight years, but the debt keeps mounting. They are giving Rs 500 a week per family as wages to buy groceries, nothing else,” rued Prakash.
Rescued people not bonded labourers, claim officials
Aiming to get rid of the evil of bonded labour system by 2030, the State government formulated an action plan and standard operating procedure (SOP) for rescue, release and rehabilitate bonded labour. However, as the experience of 25 people, including children, from eight families show, these plans remain only on paper.
On April 10, a team of revenue officials rescued these 25 people, all hailing from Irula community, from a brick kiln in Dindigul. Though the victims thought their ordeal was over, there was little for them to cheer about.
After being rescued, they were ferried like cattle in a mini-van to the Palani bus stand. They were not issued release certificates nor provided financial assistance of Rs 30,000 under the Central Sector Scheme that should be paid to each victim within 24 hours of rescue. Though these are two key points in the SOP, the officials disregarded them.
“We were not even allowed to take our belongings. They gave Rs 800 for each family for travel expenses and forced us to take a bus from Palani to Villupuram,” said S Chithra, one of those rescued from the brick kiln. “The officials who came to the brick kiln to inquire forcibly obtained our signature in a letter, which stated that we are not bonded labourers. It said we are leaving the kiln on their own,” she added.
Kamala, another rescued bonded labourer, alleged that the person accompanying the women officials assaulted her husband and relatives when they questioned the move to collect their signatures.
The last six months in the kiln owned by one Karthickeyan of Dharapuram was traumatising, said K Kamala of Chithilingam Madam in Villupuram. “We never thought we would have to endure so much physical and mental suffering. We had to work without taking leave, and if we ask for a break even for health issues, we had to be prepared for a volley of verbal abuse,” said Kamala, who had sought SHRC’s intervention. They were made to stay in makeshift tents and dilapidated structures that neither gave relief from rain nor the scorching sun.
The agent paid an advance of around Rs 60,000 per couple, and Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for adults, for a one-year contract. “The officials did not follow the SOP in rescuing the bonded labourers. The RDO did not visit the site to conduct inquiry with the victims, which is a clear violation. We have taken up the issue with the higher authorities,” said K Krishnan, convenor of National Adivasi Solidarity.
When DT Next contacted Palani RDO S Sivakumar, he denied that these 25 people were bonded labourers. “We received a complaint from the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) regarding a similar case. We will submit a report to the commission.” When asked whether he visited the kiln while rescuing the people, he refused to give a clear answer and abruptly cut the call.
