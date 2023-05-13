5 women detained under Goondas Act in Theni for selling ganja

MADURAI: Five women were arrested in Theni after being charged with illegal possession of ganja with intent to sell it. Police, who seized 24 kilos and 700 grams of ganja from them, also booked them under the Goondas Act. The accused have been identified as Anguthai (48) of KK Patti, Saraswathi (57) of Gunaseelan Kadai Street, Kodangipatti, Chandra (51) of Kodangipatti, Sumithra (40) of Pillayar Kovil street, KG Patti and Shanthi (48) of Manthaiyamman Kovil street, KK Patti.

Theni Superintendent of Police Pravin Umesh Dongare said those arrested are habitual offenders and several cases were already booked against them for selling ganja illegally. Among those arrested, seven NDPS cases had already been registered against Saraswathi and Chandra, each by the Palanichettipatti police. The other accused Sumithra had five previous cases of similar crime and cases were filed against them by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) CID of Theni and Dindigul, the SP said.