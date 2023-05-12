Youth held for misbehaving with woman doctor in Cheyyar GH

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Public in Cheyyar thrashed a youth who misbehaved with a woman doctor to whom he had brought a relative for treatment at the Cheyyar Government Hospital on Friday. Police said that Perumal (30) of Thirupanamur village near Vembakkam brought his 80-year-old relative to the Cheyyar GH for treatment.

When the woman doctor on duty was attending to the patient in the OP block, Perumal used the opportunity to misbehave with the doctor. The shocked doctor raised an alarm resulting in hospital staff and public who were present rushing into the room.

On being told of what happened, they caught hold of Perumal and thrashed him soundly. The hospital’s chief medical officer informed the Brammadesam police who rushed to the spot and took him to the police station where under interrogation he confessed to his misbehavior. He was arrested.