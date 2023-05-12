Will secure one-year imprisonment for Annamalai: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Friday said that they would secure one-year imprisonment for BJP state president K Annamalai in the defamation case.

Talking to mediapersons at Saidapet court where a defamation suit was filed by DMK treasurer T R Baalu against Annamalai in connection with the allegations levelled through the#DMK files video tape, Bharathi said, "Even nearly a month since sending the legal notice, he (Annamalai) has not responded to it so far. He has issued a statement. But he has not replied to our legal notice. Therefore, a case has been filed on behalf of chief minister M K Stalin. Today, advocate Richard has filed a case on behalf of DMK treasurer T R Baalu."

"I would like to categorically state that we will definitely secure one-year imprisonment for him (Annamalai)," added Bharathi, who was the first to threaten legal action against the BJP state president after he levelled a series of wealth amassment allegations against the DMK and its leaders on April 14.