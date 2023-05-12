Will release 2nd corruption list of DMK leaders soon: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Even as DMK MP and Treasurer TR Baalu on Friday filed a defamation suit against K Annamalai for 'making baseless allegations against him, the state BJP president said that he will release the second list of corruption made by DMK ministers soon.

"We are not afraid of all these cases. DMK's second corruption list will be published in the first week of July. The names of 11 people were included in the already-released list. The names of 21 people, including new ministers, will be included in the list to be published," Annamalai said.

So far, the DMK MPs and Minister Udhayanidhi have sent several defamation notices to Annamalai, demanding an "unconditional public apology" for the allegations made against them.

On April 14, 2023, Annamalai released "DMK Files." Referring to the DMK rule between 2006 and 2011, he had alleged that payments were received by the party as kickbacks from a company that won a bid related to the execution of Chennai Metro Rail Phase I project.

The BJP leader alleged "kickbacks of Rs 200 crore" had been channelled by a multinational company through two shell firms to "Chief Minister M K Stalin for DMK's 2011 election fund".

On the defamation case filed by the government days ago following his allegation, Annamalai said a complaint has already been filed with the CBI seeking action. He would prove in the court that Stalin has no locus standi on the matter, he claimed.