Test positivity rate goes down to 1.3% in Tamil Nadu

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu now stands at 1.3 per cent, after 6,129 people were tested in the past 24 hours. There now are 639 active cases in the State, the highest is in Chennai with 127. On Thursday, 174 people were discharged, and the total recoveries reached 35,71,463. No more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, and the toll remained at 38,075.