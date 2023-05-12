Test positivity rate goes down to 1.3% in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 80 COVID cases on Thursday, including two persons from Qatar and Singapore. Adding these, the total number of cases in the State has gone up to 36,10,177. The highest was in Coimbatore, 15, followed by Chennai which had 13 cases. There were 15 districts that did not have any new cases.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu now stands at 1.3 per cent, after 6,129 people were tested in the past 24 hours. There now are 639 active cases in the State, the highest is in Chennai with 127. On Thursday, 174 people were discharged, and the total recoveries reached 35,71,463. No more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, and the toll remained at 38,075.
